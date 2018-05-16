Ant And Dec Pictured Together For First Time Since Ant's Drink-Driving Arrest

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly have been pictured together for the first time since the former was plead guilty to drink-driving earlier this year.

The TV pair - who make up presenting duo Ant and Dec - were snapped by a fan, who saw them together in London on Tuesday (15 May).

Davina Darr posted the picture, taken in a hotel garden, on her Instagram page, noting: “Pleasure to randomly bump into [Ant and Dec] today! Lovely guys!”