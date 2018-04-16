BBC News Coverage Of Ant McPartlin's Court Hearing Interrupted By Car Crash

A three-vehicle pile up was caught live on BBC News as they reported on Ant McPartlin’s court hearing for drink-driving.

The rather unfortunate moment occurred as media waited outside Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court for the presenter to make a statement, after he pleaded guilty to being under the influence when he crashed his car last month.

As reporter Alison Freeman updated viewers on the developments in court, a white van pulled into shot, with another car bumping into the back of it, after another vehicle crashed into them.

The newscaster back in the studio could be heard sniggering at the incident, with Alison noting: “Such is the media crowd here, it has been very busy here today.”

The third car in the crash was visibly damaged, with its bonnet left crumpled.