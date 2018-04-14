'Britain's Got Talent' Returns With More Of The Same, But That's No Bad Thing - HuffPost Verdict

K E Y P O I N T S
- ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ returned to ITV for its 12th series on Saturday (14 April)
- Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams were all back on the panel
- Ant McPartlin still featured in the show alongside co-host Declan Donnelly
- The auditions were filmed prior to Ant’s arrest for drink-driving last month
- Earlier this week, bosses confirmed Dec will present the live shows by himself
S N A P V E R D I C T
With all the headlines Ant has attracted in recent months, there has arguably never been as much intrigue about a new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.
While it has been confirmed Ant will not be presenting this year’s live shows, fans had wondered how much the presenter would feature in the audition episodes, which were filmed prior to his arrest for drink-driving last month.
However, bosses decided against air-brushing him out of the pre-recorded scenes, with Ant featuring in his usual capacity alongside co-host Declan Donnelly.
The pair appeared on great form during this weekend’s opener, while the show stuck to its tried and tested format.
That isn’t to say there wasn’t some truly unique acts on offer as the 12th series got underway, though.
Escape artist Matt Johnson genuinely had Simon fearing his life could be at risk during his underwater stunt, which was undoubtedly the most death-defying trick there has been on the show in recent years.
Diversity also had a second bite of the ‘BGT’ cherry with junior group DVJ, who were put together by former champ Ashley Banjo - definitely ones to watch.
One of the the show’s more ridiculous moments came from Japanese auditionee Mr Uekusa who had everyone blushing with his X-rated table cloth whipping act, although the night’s most talked-about act will undoubtedly be magician Marc Spelmann...
S T A N D O U T A C T
We never thought we’d be moved by a magic act, but even Simon Cowell teared up as Marc Spelmann took to the stage, earning Ant and Dec’s Golden Buzzer in the process.
His trick was not only ridiculously impressive, but also featured the story of his young daughter who had suffered from leukaemia, telling of how her survival was proof magic really exists. Powerful stuff.
T A K E H O M E M E S S A G E
Take away the interest in Ant, and there is still a brilliant ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ series opener here. Yes, it hasn’t reinvented the wheel, but the early signs suggest we’re in for another great year of what has become ITV’s biggest show.