'Britain's Got Talent' Returns With More Of The Same, But That's No Bad Thing - HuffPost Verdict

With all the headlines Ant has attracted in recent months, there has arguably never been as much intrigue about a new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

While it has been confirmed Ant will not be presenting this year’s live shows, fans had wondered how much the presenter would feature in the audition episodes, which were filmed prior to his arrest for drink-driving last month.

However, bosses decided against air-brushing him out of the pre-recorded scenes, with Ant featuring in his usual capacity alongside co-host Declan Donnelly.

The pair appeared on great form during this weekend’s opener, while the show stuck to its tried and tested format.

That isn’t to say there wasn’t some truly unique acts on offer as the 12th series got underway, though.

Escape artist Matt Johnson genuinely had Simon fearing his life could be at risk during his underwater stunt, which was undoubtedly the most death-defying trick there has been on the show in recent years.

Diversity also had a second bite of the ‘BGT’ cherry with junior group DVJ, who were put together by former champ Ashley Banjo - definitely ones to watch.

One of the the show’s more ridiculous moments came from Japanese auditionee Mr Uekusa who had everyone blushing with his X-rated table cloth whipping act, although the night’s most talked-about act will undoubtedly be magician Marc Spelmann...