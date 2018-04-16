Ant McPartlin To Appear In Court To Face Drink-Driving Charge

He was originally due to appear in court on 4 April, after allegedly crashing his car while under the influence of alcohol on 18 March.

The TV presenter will attend a hearing at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court, after the case was adjourned earlier this month.

Ant McPartlin will appear in court today (16 April) to face charges of drink-driving.

After he was formally charged, police later revealed Ant was twice over the legal limit when he was arrested.

His breathalyser reading was 75mcg of alcohol per 100ml of breath – the legal limit is 35 mcg.

The collision in Richmond, South West London, involved two other cars, with one of them carrying a four-year-old girl who needed hospital treatment.

If found guilty, the TV star could face up to six months in prison and an unlimited fine.

Since his arrest, Ant has stood down from all TV commitments for the foreseeable future and returned to rehab for treatment, having spent time there last year for an addiction to pain killers.