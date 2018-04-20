Former ‘I’m A Celebrity’ winner Carl Fogarty is facing a backlash over comments he made about Ant McPartlin’s drink-driving arrest and subsequent return to treatment.

The motor racing champ, who won ‘I’m A Celebrity’ in 2014, angered fans after saying Ant should “man up”, accusing him of “running off to rehab every five minutes when something goes wrong”.

In an interview with the Daily Star, Carl said: “He’s got everybody running around after him going: ‘Oh, it’s a shame for him.’ Hang on a minute - grow up, sort yourself out and take responsibility.”