Scarlett Moffatt has laughed off rumours that she and fellow presenter Ant McPartlin have ever been romantically involved.

Back in January, several media outlets ran stories based around tweets from fans, pondering whether Scarlett and newly-single Ant could be more than friends and colleagues, after the two were photographed together during the National Television Awards.

While Ant’s representative blasted the rumours as “bullshit” at the time, Scarlett has now had her say, insisting to the Daily Mail that she sees the ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ host as a “big brother”.