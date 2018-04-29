Scarlett Moffatt has laughed off rumours that she and fellow presenter Ant McPartlin have ever been romantically involved.
Back in January, several media outlets ran stories based around tweets from fans, pondering whether Scarlett and newly-single Ant could be more than friends and colleagues, after the two were photographed together during the National Television Awards.
While Ant’s representative blasted the rumours as “bullshit” at the time, Scarlett has now had her say, insisting to the Daily Mail that she sees the ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ host as a “big brother”.
She insisted: “It’s so ludicrous it didn’t even warrant a response. Everyone who knows us knows how silly it is. I can laugh about it.”
During the interview, Scarlett also addressed the recent controversy surrounding her 2016 fitness DVD, after it emerged that while she’d told fans at the time that a new regime was responsible for her new figure, she’d actually attended an intense boot camp in Switzerland.
“I’ve cried so much,” she revealed. “There have been times in these past weeks when I’ve had to push myself to get out of bed.”
Since shooting down rumours of a romance with Scarlett, it’s been a tough few months for Ant McPartlin, who was recently found guilty of drink-driving.
Following his arrest, Ant revealed he was returning to treatment and stepping away from work commitments, leaving regular co-host Declan Donnelly to host the final two episodes of the most recent series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ alone.
While Ant is currently appearing in pre-recorded episodes of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, it was recently revealed that for this year’s live shows, Dec will once again be flying solo.