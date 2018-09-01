A New Anti-Fascist Football Group Has Recruited Thousands Of Fans To Fight The Far Right

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images A demonstration by the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (right) and a counter protest near the Cenotaph, in Whitehall, London.

Thousands of British football fans have flocked to a new group created to fight racism and counter the increasing prominence of the far right in the UK.

The Football Lads and Lasses Against Fascism (FLAF), created just three weeks ago, already has more than 9,000 followers on Facebook, and even its own range of stickers tailored for different football clubs.

Lee Stevens, one of the group’s founding members, said he was spurred on to take action after seeing demonstrations from the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) and the Free Tommy Robinson campaign, both relatively new movements accused of stoking division and racial tensions.

“What we fear is that the far right is a real threat in working class areas, the areas that we live in and come from and I think they are divisive,” Stevens, 50, told HuffPost UK.

“We are all football fans... we know where they are coming from and we come from the same communities.

“We understand the people they are talking to and we want to try and intervene there because we think that people are naturally anti-racist and naturally want to get on with our neighbours and build communities, rather than divide them.”