Corbyn Must Explicit In Saying 'Dayenu' To Antisemitism In Our Movement

This Friday evening, Jewish people around the world will be sitting around their table reciting the story of Passover, which tells the story of their slavery, oppression and deliverance from slavery to freedom in the land of Egypt, and they will all be saying a word: ‘Dayenu’. Enough.

The message ‘Dayenu’ was delivered to the leadership of my party this Monday night in an unprecedented rally against antisemitism within my party. It is utterly disgusting that it has come to this and I ask myself “how have we reached this point?”

I am a third generation non-Jewish Labour councillor. My father and grandfather both served as Labour councillors and now I serve as Leader of the Labour Group and Opposition on Barnet Council, the borough with the highest Jewish population in Europe.

I know our movement. My history is Labour’s history and because of this, I understand why the Jewish community are so angry. I am angry. My party was built with the help of Jewish people. Our unions were built with the help of Jewish people. Many of the basic civil rights and liberties all people enjoy today were hard fought by the Labour movement and the Jewish community. Our movement’s history and founding is intertwined with the history of British Jewry. The Labour Party is often referred to as the greatest force for social change in modern history; it would not have been so without the Jewish community. For the many Jews I speak to, the current situation feels like the ultimate betrayal of our collective history.

For years now I have slowly seen the rise of antisemitism within the wider political left, and in more recent years this has infected the mainstream left and the Labour Party. Together with colleagues in Barnet, we have been consistent, uncompromising, and we have always taken our responsibility towards all of our minority communities extremely seriously. All allegations of racism must be treated equally and the victim must always remain at the forefront of any investigation. Anyone who blames the victim for racism they receive is no Socialist and has no place in our party.

We were the first council in the country to pass the IHRA definition of antisemitism. More recently we called for Ken Livingstone to be thrown out of the party and for him to be told to never come back. We have consistently spoken out in total solidarity with our Jewish communities.