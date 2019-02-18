Have You Been Made Redundant From Your Council Job? Tell HuffPost UK Your Story

Thousands of council employees across the country have been made redundant in recent years as cash-strapped local authorities slash millions from budgets.

Data from the Local Government Association shows the size of local government staffing has shrunk significantly over the last 10 years.

The number of people directly employed by councils has fallen by 878,000 over that time, or 30%, whilst central government staffing has increased by 15%.

HuffPost UK is investigating the impact of these job losses on services provided by councils and on the local economy?

We are also interested to find out more about the impact of redundancies on the council workers who have lost their jobs.

If you are a council employee who has been made redundant, or are facing redundancy, HuffPost UK would like to hear from you.

Contact special correspondent Emma Youle on emma.youle@huffpost.com, call or WhatsApp 07880 480 684, or message @emmayoule (Twitter DMs are open).