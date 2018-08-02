Apple has become the world’s first $1 trillion ($1,000,000,000,000) company.

Having spent months edging ever closer to the record valuation the company’s market capitalisation reached the figure after its shares rose above $207.

The iPhone and MacBook maker has seen its stock rise over 50,000% since it was first listed as a public company in 1980.

Started in the garage of co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976, that Apple has pushed its revenue beyond the economic outputs of Portugal, New Zealand and other countries, reports Reuters.

Along the way, it has changed how consumers connect with one another and how businesses conduct daily commerce.

One of three founders, Jobs was driven out of Apple in the mid-1980s, only to return a decade later and rescue the computer company from near bankruptcy.