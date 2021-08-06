Apple Wants To Scan People's Phones For Child Sex Abuse Images

SOPA Images via Getty Images Apple's new tool will scan photos uploaded to the iCloud

Apple will start rolling out a new function which will allow it to alert child sexual abuse content to law enforcement later this year.

The company said it hopes this technology, called NeuralHash, will maintain user privacy while detecting the child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

It is a particular significant move from the tech titan, as Apple have previously entrusted users with the chance to encrypt their own data before it reaches its iCloud servers.

But, NeuralHash can identify if images related to child abuse are uploaded to iCloud without having to decrypt them first.

How does it work?

The function operates by turning iPhone or Mac photographs into a string of letters and numbers – similar images should result in the same code.

This is then matched against the codes provided by child protection organisations to identify the indecent images without alerting the user or revealing the image.

Only Apple can then decrypt and verify the content, disable the account and report the content.

The tech creator is not alone in scanning its user’s files for illegal activity – Dropbox, Google and Microsoft all do the same – but Apple has previously pushed back against scanning files before allowing them to go into the iCloud over users’ privacy fears.

The new technology will be part of the iPhone update iOS 15 and its desktop counterpart macOS Monterey, but will only be rolled out in the US for now.

The company has also said there is a one in a trillion chance of a false positive but have put an appeals process in place.