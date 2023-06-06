Apple's $3,500 VR Headset Has Twitter Rifling Through Their Wallets For Jokes

Apple CEO Tim Cook unveiled the new VR headset on Monday JOSH EDELSON via Getty Images

Apple unveiled its otherworldly new invention on Monday – a VR headset.

Known as the Vision Pro, it looks a lot like skiing googles, but essentially enables the user to see all the icons of their phone screen while still seeing their surroundings.

Pretty clever – but possibly a bit terrifying.

Apple CEO Tim Cook called it the world’s introduction to “spatial computing”, explaining during Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference that it would allow the user to experience augmented reality, by blending the real and the digital.

Advertisement

“It’s the first Apple product you look through and not at,” he said, speaking in California.

He continued: “Vision Pro feels familiar, yet it’s entirely new. You can see, hear and interact with digital content just like it’s in your physical space.

“And you control Vision Pro using the most natural and intuitive tools – your eyes, hands and voice.”

Alan Dye, vice president of human interface design at Apple, also said that the headset is “familiar, yet revolutionary” and a “full three-dimensional interface”.

Unlike other famous Apple products, Vision Pro means its experience can fill up a whole room – but still works in sync with iPhone, Mac or iPad.

Advertisement

All users have to do is click a button while wearing the headset to take photos and record videos.

While this all sounds.... pretty novel, Twitter was less convinced – especially when it turned out Apple were charging $3,500 (£2,800) for just one headset – in this cost of living crisis economy.

So, as you can imagine, it didn’t land particularly well.

‘Coming out tonight?’



‘no, I’ve spent $3500 to read emails in 3D’ pic.twitter.com/NQMI7L0WjL — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 6, 2023

gosh isn’t the future fun, alone in your empty home pic.twitter.com/ywVcrX0vTC — Toby Earle 🇺🇦 (@TobyonTV) June 6, 2023

Me after spending $3500 USD in 2024. pic.twitter.com/Khrbc5In7d — EK (@ekbuilds) June 5, 2023

Why the fucking fuck would anyone spend $3500 USD on apple glasses, are we seriously not paying attention to black mirror?! Y’all make me sick — Shahniza Ahmed (@sacreativeto) June 6, 2023

Advertisement

I cannot believe people are justifying $3500 USD for Apples headset.



I actually cannot believe it.



Holy shit Apple has people by the balls. — Vali (@valismind) June 5, 2023

People: "I can't afford a place to rent or groceries."@apple: "No problem, I'm sure someone will make an app to VR some up. $3500USD please thank you kaching. https://t.co/E1YUyCYuJs — 🎶🌈Amber Waves🌈🎶 (@dancescatharsis) June 6, 2023

How cool. For $3500 USD, I can look like an idiot wearing huge goggles that leave so many blind spots around me, I might as well give them to my mugger. — Terry Gibson - Old Soul with a Bobo (@bookmark_terry) June 6, 2023

Absolutely nobody:



Apple: For $3500 USD you can buy smart ski goggles — Joel Jeffrey (@joeljeffrey) June 6, 2023

I hope it comes with a big box so you can live in it when you can’t afford to pay rent anymore — Joel Jeffrey (@joeljeffrey) June 6, 2023

Advertisement