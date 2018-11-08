Prior to being fired in last night’s ‘The Apprentice’, Kurran Pooni was criticised by fellow candidate Khadija Kalifa for his lack of experience, with his competitor telling him he was more interested in “acting” than making it in the business world.

Well, it turns out she was onto something.

Following his elimination, Kurran has revealed that not only is he now pursuing acting, he’s already filmed a small role in Disney’s upcoming ‘Aladdin’ remake.