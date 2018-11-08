Prior to being fired in last night’s ‘The Apprentice’, Kurran Pooni was criticised by fellow candidate Khadija Kalifa for his lack of experience, with his competitor telling him he was more interested in “acting” than making it in the business world.
Well, it turns out she was onto something.
Following his elimination, Kurran has revealed that not only is he now pursuing acting, he’s already filmed a small role in Disney’s upcoming ‘Aladdin’ remake.
He told Metro: “I recently did a bit of work on Aladdin. Will Smith is the genie, Guy Ritchie is the director – I’m a Palace Guard. It was an amazing experience.
“I know there’s a taboo about doing extra work but to me that didn’t matter. To be on that set with such a high budget – I needed to be there to see the goings on and realise that’s where I wanted to be.”
Looking ahead, he continued: “I want to be taken seriously as an actor. If I said yes to Celebrity Dinner Date, it’s quite unlikely I’ll go on to win an Oscar.
“Whether it be in theatre, TV – preferably some sort of drama – or film, I just want to get back on it.
“I think if I’ve been on The Apprentice, I can fast-track Casualty. I need to get myself a good agent.”
Kurran was fired after his involvement in the ill-fated budget airline challenge, in which he and his teammates were mocked for their efforts by both viewers and Lord Sugar’s advisor Karren Brady.
‘The Apprentice’ continues on Wednesday (14 November) at 9pm on BBC One.