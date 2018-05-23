No matter how much they revise, students can never predict what’s going to be on an exam paper despite discussions around what is “unlikely” or “likely” to come up.

And that’s exactly what happened during the AQA English Literature GCSE paper yesterday [22 May] when the exam board decided to feature Banquo on a question about Macbeth. Banquo is a character in the Shakespeare play who is at first an ally to Macbeth. However later, Macbeth sees him as a threat and has him murdered. Banquo’s ghost returns in a later scene.

After the exam students expressed their shock on Twitter after the exam to share their shock at the character popping up in the question, having been told that it was unlikely.