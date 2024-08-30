FG Trade via Getty Images PMS clumsiness ― sometimes conversationally called "period dropsies" ― is something that OB-GYNs hear about from their clients.

Ever feel a little less coordinated and more clumsy in the lead-up to your period? Maybe you’re tripping or dropping things more often, or considering wrapping yourself in bubble wrap given how often you’re bumping into furniture and door frames?

You’re not alone. PMS clumsiness ― sometimes conversationally called “period dropsies” ― is something that Lara Briden, a naturopathic doctor and author of the popular book “Period Repair Manual,” hears about from many of her clients.

“Anecdotally, I would say it’s a thing, yes,” she told HuffPost, noting that period dropsies aren’t currently recognised as an official symptom of PMS or premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD).

“The most common time is during the final few days leading up to the period when oestrogen and dopamine are dropping,” she said.

Dr. Allison K. Rodgers, an OB-GYN and fertility specialist at the Fertility Centers of Illinois, has also heard people say they’re a little less dexterous in those days before their periods.

In some ways, period dropsies are similar to pregnancy dropsies, Rodgers said. Anecdotally, many report being more prone to drop or run into things during pregnancy. One study found that 27% of women fell at least once during pregnancy.

“This may be related to high progesterone levels that occur in pregnancy and also during the ‘luteal’ phase of the menstrual cycle ― the time after ovulation until the period starts,” Rodgers told HuffPost.

“High progesterone levels are known to increase joint laxity making it easier to have the dropsies,” she added.

Though there’s very little research on PMS clumsiness, in Briden’s clinical observation, these off-kilter feelings are more common in people with an underlying dopamine deficiency or ADHD.

“That makes sense because dopamine drops at the end of the cycle, along with oestrogen. And dropping dopamine can exacerbate an underlying problem with clumsiness and other ADHD symptoms,” she explained.

Feeling off-kilter right before your period starts tends to be more common in people with an underlying dopamine deficiency or ADHD.

What to do if you experience PMS clumsiness

If you’re just a little ungainly during your luteal phase, there’s probably no need to make a big changes in your day-to-day activities or exercise routines, said Dr. Karen Tang, a gynaecologist and the author of “It’s Not Hysteria: Everything You Need to Know About Your Reproductive Health (But Were Never Told).”

But if you notice major changes in terms of clumsiness on the onset of your periods, there are some things you can do to minimise the risk of injuring yourself.

“Obviously ensuring good sleep as best possible, watching your sleep hygiene, making sure you’re stretching and warming up properly, and following safety precautions, especially for things like high impact sports or anything requiring significant agility or focus,” Tang said.

You might also consider taking magnesium and vitamin B6 during the premenstrual week, Briden said since both are well-researched supplements for premenstrual symptoms.

“Magnesium improves nerve function and energy production, and vitamin B6 is involved in the synthesis of neurotransmitters, including serotonin and dopamine,” Briden said.

Rodgers added that if there are notable big changes in your symptoms, there could be other medical disorders that can cause trouble holding on to things such as multiple sclerosis, carpal tunnel, and other neurologic disorders.