Are You Eating A 'Reducetarian' Diet Without Even Realising It?

More than a third of people in the UK are eating a new kind of diet called ‘reducetarian’ as part of a new trend to eat less meat, according to the RSPCA.

The animal charity says there is a “significant and growing trend” of shoppers reducing the amount of meat, fish, eggs or dairy in their diet in favour of vegan and vegetarian foods.

Almost a quarter of people are doing it subconsciously as a result of health, sustainability and animal welfare concerns, it claims.

According to the research, red meat is the most commonly stripped back food from a reducetarian’s diet followed by dairy. Beef burgers, sausages and steaks are the foods a reducetarian is most likely to avoid eating regularly.

Instead of these foods, they are eating more vegetables, meat substitutes like Quorn, pulses, and seeds, the RSPCA says.

And when they do eat meat or animal produce they tend to favour chicken, cheese and eggs. The majority however would not consider ever becoming vegan or vegetarian.

What sort of diet do you have?