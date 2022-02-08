This Is One Of The Most Damaging Things You Can Say To A Friend

“Sometimes, a relationship may have been nearing its expiration date anyway, and a hiatus in communication gives one or both parties a chance to opt out,” she said.

That said, phasing out a friend via ghosting (like some common Tinder match!) is rarely the best way to unfriend a former bestie.

Depending on how close you are, a slow fade, where you gradually contact them less and hang out less, may be acceptable. But as friendship expert and psychologist Andrea Bonior previously told HuffPost, that only works when there’s mutuality.

“Don’t leave the person hanging if they don’t seem to be backing off as well,” she said. “In that case, you owe it to them to have a more direct (if awkward!) conversation about how you see your life moving in a different direction.”

Maybe your friend doesn’t necessarily want to end your relationship, but – shocker of all shockers! – they are mad at you and are expecting an apology. If you suspect that you said or did something wrong (or there was something you left unsaid or didn’t do), take ownership of it and apologise sooner rather than later.

“Otherwise you run the risk of your friend getting increasingly angry, upset, and disappointed with you,” Levine said.