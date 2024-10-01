Ariana Grande Blasts 'Bulls**t Tabloids' As She Breaks Silence On Ethan Slater Relationship

Ariana Grande at the Met Gala earlier this year via Associated Press

Ariana Grande has spoken for the first time about her relationship with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

The Grammy-winning singer and Broadway performer grew close while making the stage adaptation of the hit musical, and when rumours of their romance were first reported, it raised eyebrows as the two were both thought to be married to other people when filming on Wicked began.

While Ariana alluded to the media furore, as well as her relationship with Ethan, on her latest album Eternal Sunshine, she takes on her critics more explicitly in a new interview with Vanity Fair to promote Wicked.

“It definitely doesn’t get any easier, seeing some of the negativity that was birthed by disreputable tabloids,” she admitted.

“Of course, I went through a lot of life changes during the filming of this movie. A lot of people that were working on it did. We were away for two years. So, of course, I understand why it was a field day for the tabloids to sort of create something that paid their bills.”

Ethan Slater via Associated Press

Ariana continued: “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it. That was definitely a tough ride.”

Of the media narrative surrounding Ethan, Ariana insisted: “There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him.

“No one on this earth tries harder or spreads themselves thinner to be there for the people that he loves and cares about. There is no one on this earth with a better heart, and that is something that no bullshit tabloid can rewrite in real life.”

Vanity Fair noted that Ariana also “disputes specific allegations” but she insisted she “will never go into certain details”.

Ariana plays Glinda, The Good Witch in Wicked, while Ethan plays Boq in the two-part movie.

Ethan and Ariana on set with their Wicked co-stars Universal

Ethan was previously best known for originating the title role in the SpongeBob SquarePants musical, but he’s also appeared on Broadway in Asssassins, Camelot and Spamalot.

His TV work includes the award-winning drama Fosse/Verdon, in which he played Oscar-winning Cabaret star Joel Grey, and the comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.