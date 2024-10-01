Ariana Grande Gets Put On The Spot About Plastic Surgery Rumours During Lie Detector Interview

Ariana Grande at the Oscars in March via Associated Press

Ariana Grande had no qualms answering personal questions about whether she’s had cosmetic surgery – even when hooked up to a lie detector.

The Grammy-winning performer and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo recently joined Vanity Fair for the outlet’s “Lie Detector Test” interview series, which the chart-topping singer made no secret of the fact she’d been looking forward to “for over a year”.

Advertisement

Once she was hooked up to the machine, Cynthia grilled Ariana on all kinds of topics, including whether or not she’d gone under the knife.

“You sing Popular in our film,” Cynthia said at one point. “Did you ever get any work done to make yourself feel more popular?”

“To my face?” a visibly stunned Ariana asked. “To my physical appearance?”

Ariana Grande had a big reaction when the subject of plastic surgery came up in her Vanity Fair interview Vanity Fair

She was more than happy to go there, though, expressing “thank goodness!” that she was finally able to set the record straight in that particular setting.

Advertisement

After ruling out a nose job, breast enhancement (“can you imagine?”) and a facelift, Ariana added of the latter procedure: “Not yet! I’m open.”

“This is the best day of my life, take that you YouTube people!” Ariana responded when the test indicated she was telling the truth.

She also denied having had a “fox eye lift” and “chin implant”, admitting she wasn’t even sure how the latter procedure would work.

“I’ve had fillers in various places and Botox, but I stopped, like, four years ago,” she added. “And that is the extent.

“But also… [I’m] in full support of all people who do these things. Work! Whatever makes women, men, non-gender-conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed! Why do we care? Anyway, what’s next?”

Advertisement

What was next was a question about whether or not she’d had a Brazillian bum lift, to which Ariana said simply: “Get the fuck out of here.”

“That wouldn’t work for me… I don’t think that’s my thing,” she continued.

Our favourite part of the whole lie detector test interview, though?

It has to be this chaotic section on conspiracy theories:

The moon landing! It happened!



Watch @WickedMovie stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take VF’s infamous lie detector test: https://t.co/9Kc1x0QQ8L pic.twitter.com/pUihP07Bxl — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 30, 2024

Last year, Ariana filmed a video about her makeup regime for Vogue, and became emotional as she spoke about her past use of injectables – and her reasons for stopping.

“I stopped in 2018, because I just felt so… too much,” she explained. “I just felt like hiding, you know?”

Advertisement

Fighting tears, Ariana continued: “I didn’t expect to get emotional! For a long time, beauty was about hiding, for me. And now I feel like maybe it’s not, since I stopped getting fillers and Botox.

“And maybe I’ll start again with it [in the future], I don’t know, to each their own. Whatever makes you feel beautiful, I do support. But I know, for me, I was just like, ‘oh, I want to see my well-earned cry lines and smile lines’.

“I hope my smile lines get deeper and deeper and I laugh more and more, and I just think, ageing can be such a beautiful thing.”

She did stipulate that she “might” feel like getting a facelift in 10 years’ time, “but these are just thoughts that I feel like we should be able to discuss if we’re sitting here talking about beauty secrets”.

“Fuck it, let’s lay it all out there,” she enthused.