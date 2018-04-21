Ariana Grande Surprises Coachella With ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ Performance

Ariana Grande celebrated the release of her new single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ with a surprise performance at Coachella.
The US superstar made her appearance during Kygo’s set, delighting fans with her first ever live rendition of the track.
Sadly, this weekend’s Coachella sets are not being live-streamed - yes, this means we can’t won’t see Beyoncé’s second set in all its glory - but plenty of ticket-holders filmed Ariana’s performance:
Ariana also performed a cover of Marvin Gaye’s ‘Sexual Healing’, as Kygo has a remix of the track.
‘No Tears Left To Cry’ was roundly praised by critics upon its release on Friday (20 April), with HuffPost UK’s Daniel Welsh describing it as “an unapologetic and joyful song about picking yourself up, leaving the darkness behind and dancing into the light”.
The single is especially important as it is Ariana’s first release since the Manchester terrorist attack, which saw 22 people killed shortly after her concert ended.
Ariana’s lyrical references to the incident are clear and the video also pays a subtle tribute to the victims, as a bee - the symbol for Manchester - is seen flying across the screen in the final seconds.
The video also appears to include the tracklisting for the ‘One Last Time’ star’s upcoming studio album, the hotly-anticipated follow-up to the chart-topping 2016 release ‘Dangerous Woman’.