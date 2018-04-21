Ariana Grande Surprises Coachella With ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ Performance

Ariana Grande celebrated the release of her new single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ with a surprise performance at Coachella. The US superstar made her appearance during Kygo’s set, delighting fans with her first ever live rendition of the track.

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Ariana Grande at Coachella

Sadly, this weekend’s Coachella sets are not being live-streamed - yes, this means we can’t won’t see Beyoncé’s second set in all its glory - but plenty of ticket-holders filmed Ariana’s performance:

Video of Ariana Grande performing No Tears Left To Cry at the Coachella #ARiCHELLA pic.twitter.com/j66BJfbhFx — Ariana Grande Update 💧🌈 (@ArianatorFallen) April 21, 2018

A post shared by agb videos ღ (@livevocalsofari) on Apr 21, 2018 at 12:42am PDT

A post shared by 💧 (@toulouuuuse) on Apr 20, 2018 at 9:24pm PDT