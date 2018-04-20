Looks We Love: Ariana Grande's Low Ponytail

We Love...

Any fan of Ariana Grande will know that this woman rocks a high ponytail like no one else in the music industry. But the release of her new single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ has also seen a bold new move in the styling department - a low pony.

Gone is the pop princess look that had become iconic Grande, and in its place a subtle new low position. While this might seem a small detail, the platinum blonde hairstyle has been making waves across social media.

And honestly we couldn’t love it any more if we tried.