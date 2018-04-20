Looks We Love: Ariana Grande's Low Ponytail

We Love...
Any fan of Ariana Grande will know that this woman rocks a high ponytail like no one else in the music industry. But the release of her new single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ has also seen a bold new move in the styling department - a low pony.
Gone is the pop princess look that had become iconic Grande, and in its place a subtle new low position. While this might seem a small detail, the platinum blonde hairstyle has been making waves across social media.
And honestly we couldn’t love it any more if we tried.
Why It Works...
It goes without saying that Grande would look picture perfect even with the messiest bed hair, but the decision to change up her look fits perfectly with her return to the world stage.
She knows the ponytail has become her trademark, and isn’t ready to give it up just yet, but after taking some time out in the wake of the Manchester bombing last year it was inevitable we wouldn’t be getting the old Ariana back.
The HuffPost Verdict is that her new single is “exciting, emotional and unlike anything she’s done before.” And the hair says it all.
Also Seen On...
While the platinum silver blonde colour might give us all Daenerys Targaryen vibes, is there anyone in the world who rocks a sleek sow pony as well as Kim Kardashian? We think not.
Another queen of the blonde low pony is Rita Ora.
Follow Their Lead...
While we don’t necessarily recommend bleaching your hair (especially because lots of these hairstyles on celebrities are normally temporary wigs), a low ponytail is the perfect summer hairstyle (to keep those sweaty necks at bay).
The key to achieving it, is making it smooth, says Aveda’s creative director, Kristjan Hayde. Hayde says you’ll want to section off the hair, a key step in creating a smooth look. First pull the back half of your hair into a low pony and secure with a band. Then create a centre parting in the front half of your hair and pull each side back and wrap it around the band, secure with bobby pins.