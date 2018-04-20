Looks We Love: Britney Spears' 2001 Denim Shorts Revival

Britney Spears’ latest Instagram fashion show, which is making us feel all nostalgic. Do those denim shorts look familiar? Well there’s a good reason for that...

Also Seen On?

Britney back in 2001, in the video for her single ‘Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know’. But of course, you didn’t need us to tell you that, right?

This piece of fashion history was spotted by BuzzFeed’s Matt Stopers who is a self-proclaimed “former #1 Britney Spears fan”.