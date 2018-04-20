Looks We Love: Britney Spears' 2001 Denim Shorts Revival

We love...
Britney Spears’ latest Instagram fashion show, which is making us feel all nostalgic. Do those denim shorts look familiar? Well there’s a good reason for that...
Also Seen On?
Britney back in 2001, in the video for her single ‘Don’t Let Me Be The Last To Know’. But of course, you didn’t need us to tell you that, right?
This piece of fashion history was spotted by BuzzFeed’s Matt Stopers who is a self-proclaimed “former #1 Britney Spears fan”.
Why It Works:
No one understands the joy of clothes as much as Britney. Her Instagram feed is a treasure trove of jubilant homemade fashion shows, in which she struts down her hallway to showcase her OOTD and she always brings her A-game.
Seriously, there is no better way to start your day, so take a leaf out of Britney’s book and make the world your catwalk. But one piece of advice: You better work.
Follow Britney’s Lead:
If the heatwave has had you digging through your summer wardrobe from 2017, why not dig a little deeper under your bed, in your loft or (if you live your life like Britney) your archive, and revisit some old treasures. Just do as Britney does and don’t dress head-to-toe in vintage to avoid having summer photos you cannot date.
Or if, unlike Britney, the thought of rewearing something you first wore nearly twenty years ago fills you with dread, then check out our guide to the best denim shorts of the season à la Beyoncé.