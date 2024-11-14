Ariana Grande Sparks Debate After Correcting This Often-Misheard Wicked Lyric

Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Universal

Ariana Grande has found herself at the centre of debate within the musical theatre community over a certain lyric in Wicked.

The Grammy-winning singer is currently gearing up for the release of the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, in which she stars as Glinda The Good Witch.

In the lead-up to the release, a lyric video for Ariana’s big number from the movie, Popular, was posted on Wicked’s official social media accounts.

However, she took issue with the way a certain lyric had been denoted.

“I’ll teach you the proper poise when you talk to boys,” the lyric reads, with Ariana popping up in the comments to suggest: “It’s ‘ploys’!!!!!!”

“I love you,” she quickly added.

Theatre actor Jennafer Newberry Peery, who has also played Glinda in the past, agreed with the Positions singer, writing: “Just another Glinda here to say…. proper ploys.”

Ginna Claire Mason, who also played Glinda in a touring production of Wicked, wrote: “The text says poise, but it’s proper ploys.”

So, there you have it. The Glindas have spoken – which you would think would be the end of it.

Except apparently not. “Poise” is actually listed for Popular on the popular lyric website Genius, while different streaming services switch between “poise” and “ploys” in their accompanying lyrics for the Wicked staple.

And as the debate raged on, Wicked fans have been sharing their takes over on X…

Everyone arguing “ploys” vs “poise”

…

is this not the original lyric? https://t.co/sU3YIuKKEH pic.twitter.com/2cxVQLmu1J — 💛❤️ (@_rorororororo_) November 14, 2024

I had to go look this up because this means I've been singing the wrong lyrics for over 20 years and some places have it listed as "poise" and some have "ploys" but apparently the original cd booklet said "ploys?????" https://t.co/e5GAlhrgJp — lindsey marie (@thekuhlest) November 13, 2024

When I performed this song as a One Act I was always taught the lyric was proper poise. Idk why people are saying it’s ploys? https://t.co/868mcV9tn4 — 𝓛 ౨ৎ ››››› (@strawnarryjam) November 14, 2024

i can’t tell if yall are setting her up or not bc the official lyric is proper poise????? https://t.co/MpoN3EwRsE — evil alyssa🐝 (@shaunastai) November 13, 2024

I’m not arguing about what it is. But proper ploys?? That doesn’t make sense 😭 proper poise SHOULD be the correct lyric. Not saying it is, poise just makes more grammatical sense. https://t.co/S1ZGl1nX9s — SaggingArts 💜 (@saggingarts) November 13, 2024

Those are literally the original lyrics? — Mo (@molikesmovies) November 13, 2024

“Ploys,” which is why she says “little ways to flirt and flounce” - those are the ploys — Hunter (@aitchesspee) November 13, 2024

(It is ploys for anyone geniunly curious) pic.twitter.com/hIDbXIUe7L — 💕Mia💕 (@Miaoftheshire) November 14, 2024

She is right, the booklet in the CDs and the sheet music said PLOYS, we've been gaslight by Spotify into thinking it's "POISE" 🙃 https://t.co/9iKIzChMG5 pic.twitter.com/W0HZXSggkC — riddle / mary - hq era | RBUY (@ariddletosolve) November 14, 2024

Kristin Chenoweth, we need you...

Long before landing the role of Glinda, Popular was already a special song for Ariana.

Back in 2012, two years before her breakthrough moment with the number one hit Problem, the future chart-topper teamed up with Mika on the duet Popular Song, which interpolated the Wicked ditty.