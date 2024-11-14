Ariana Grande Sparks Debate After Correcting This Often-Misheard Wicked Lyric

Ariana Grande has found herself at the centre of debate within the musical theatre community over a certain lyric in Wicked.
The Grammy-winning singer is currently gearing up for the release of the film adaptation of the hit stage musical, in which she stars as Glinda The Good Witch.
In the lead-up to the release, a lyric video for Ariana’s big number from the movie, Popular, was posted on Wicked’s official social media accounts.
However, she took issue with the way a certain lyric had been denoted.
“I’ll teach you the proper poise when you talk to boys,” the lyric reads, with Ariana popping up in the comments to suggest: “It’s ‘ploys’!!!!!!”
“I love you,” she quickly added.
Theatre actor Jennafer Newberry Peery, who has also played Glinda in the past, agreed with the Positions singer, writing: “Just another Glinda here to say…. proper ploys.”
Ginna Claire Mason, who also played Glinda in a touring production of Wicked, wrote: “The text says poise, but it’s proper ploys.”
So, there you have it. The Glindas have spoken – which you would think would be the end of it.
Except apparently not. “Poise” is actually listed for Popular on the popular lyric website Genius, while different streaming services switch between “poise” and “ploys” in their accompanying lyrics for the Wicked staple.
And as the debate raged on, Wicked fans have been sharing their takes over on X…
Kristin Chenoweth, we need you...
Long before landing the role of Glinda, Popular was already a special song for Ariana.
Back in 2012, two years before her breakthrough moment with the number one hit Problem, the future chart-topper teamed up with Mika on the duet Popular Song, which interpolated the Wicked ditty.
Wicked hits cinemas on Friday 22 November.