Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Show Off Matching Wicked Tattoos – And There Are A Lot Of Them

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo on The Kelly Clarkson Show NBC

Fans of Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande might have spotted that the pair have been showing off some new ink in an homage to their roles in the much-anticipated film adaptation of Wicked.

However, the duo have gone a little more tat-happy than you might have realised.

During a joint interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cynthia and Ariana showed off their matching “For Good” tattoos on the palms of their hands, in honour of the closing duet from Wicked.

“And we got them on opposite [sides] so when we hold hands they touch,” Ariana revealed.

“It’s ridiculous – and we have our poppies,” Cynthia noted, pointing out that she and the No Tears Left To Cry singer also have matching tattoos in a nod to The Wizard Of Oz.

Cynthia then revealed she has a broomstick and the image of Elphaba’s hat tattooed on each of her arms.

“It’s a lot,” Ariana noted.

“We always forget the heart on the back of our leg,” Cynthia then added, prompting the host to ask: “Did you get one after every day of shooting or…?”.

As well as the tattoos mentioned during their interview, Ariana also has a new tattoo of the original Glinda sketch featured in the first Wizard Of Oz books on her hand.

During a separate interview with The Today Show, she and Cynthia also teased a “secret” joint tattoo which they’ve chosen not to speak about.

Throughout the promo trail for Wicked, Cynthia and Ariana have made no secret of the strong bond they forged while making the film.

Cynthia told Vanity Fair last month: “We needed real connection, and we needed to lead this with love – even in the moments that are supposed to be fraught with tension within the piece.”

Ariana agreed: “We both really took the time to get to know the other person and where we’ve been. What our little wounds are. What our little things are.”