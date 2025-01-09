'I'm Going To Die': Ariana Grande Loses It Over Meeting Nicole Kidman For The First Time

Ariana Grande via Associated Press

Ariana Grande was left a little taken aback after meeting Nicole Kidman for the first time.

Last week, the Wicked actor was being interviewed by Extra at the Palm Springs International Film Awards, when she was stopped in her tracks by spotting Nicole next to her on the red carpet.

Both stars are currently at the centre of awards buzz for their roles in Wicked and Babygirl, respectively.

After a gasp, Ariana explained: “Sorry, I just met Nicole Kidman and now she’s here. Again!”

When the interviewer commented that the Thank U, Next singer “looked like you were having a moment,” she agreed: “I know, I almost fainted.”

Nicole then approached Ariana, prompting her to say: “I love you so much. You are magnificent. Oh my goodness, I’m sorry! I worship you, I can’t.”

The pair then exchanged some very sweet kisses on the hand, before Ariana concluded: “I’m going to die!”

Ariana actually recently impersonated Nicole in a sketch on Saturday Night Live.

The Grammy winner teamed up with cast member Bowen Yang – her co-star in Wicked – for a parody of the musical Moulin Rouge!, in which she played Nicole’s role, Satine.

Ariana and her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo are both being heavily tipped for recognition at the upcoming Oscars, after scoring nominations at the recent Golden Globes.

Both stars are due to reprise their roles as Glinda and Elphaba in the sequel Wicked For Good, which will bring the second half of the award-winning stage musical to the big screen, following the mammoth success of the first movie last year.

