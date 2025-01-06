Entertainmentukfilmwe love tv awards season

Golden Globes 2025: Here's The Full List Of Winners From This Year's Ceremony

Zoe Saldaña and Kieran Culkin are among the A-listers to take home awards this year.
Daniel Welsh
Golden Globe winners Kieran Culkin, Zoe Saldaña and Jessica Gunning
David Fisher/Shutterstock/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Awards season got underway for 2025 in a big way on Sunday night with the 82nd Golden Globes.

Unlike most major awards shows, the Golden Globes recognises performers from both the big and small screen, meaning even more A-listers than normal walk away with prizes on the night.

Going into Sunday’s ceremony, the polarising Netflix musical Emilia Pérez was the most-recognised project, with 10 nominations in total, including nods for cast members Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and director Jacques Audiard.

Meanwhile, The Bear was the most-nominated TV show of 2025, with five in total, closely followed by Only Murders In The Building and Shōgun.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that this year saw plenty of exciting British performers being nominated for Golden Globes.

Among this year’s homegrown nominees were A-listers like Daniel Craig, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Gary Oldman and Ralph Fiennes – not to mention Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and even hitmaker Robbie Williams, nominated for his contribution to the Better Man soundtrack.

Here are all the winners that have been announced so far during the 2025 Golden Globes – and make sure you keep checking back over the course of the evening as we’ll be updating our list as more are announced…

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Film – Musical Or Comedy

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Film – Musical Or Comedy

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Best Supporting Performance By A Female Actor In A Film

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Supporting Performance By A Male Actor In A Film

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Director Of A Film

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Best Film (Non-English Language)

Emilia Pérez

Best Film (Animated)

Flow

Best Screenplay

Conclave

Best Score

Challengers

Best Original Song

El Mal (Emilia Pérez)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Supporting Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Series

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Best Supporting Performance By A Male Actor In A TV Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Ali Wong (Single Lady)

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
Ayo Edebiri

Nominated (Best Performance In A TV Series – Musical Or Comedy)

via Associated Press
Jessica Gunning

Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A TV Show)

via Associated Press
Cynthia Erivo

Nominated (Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Comedy Or Musical)

via Associated Press
Andrew Scott

Nominated (Best Performance In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie)

via Associated Press
Richard Gadd

Nominated (Best Performance In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie)

via Associated Press
Viola Davis

Winner (Cecile B DeMille Award)

via Associated Press
Angelina Jolie

Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)

via Associated Press
Kate Winslet

Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)

via Associated Press
Cate Blanchett

Nominated (Best Performance In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie)

via Associated Press
Miley Cyrus

Nominated (Best Original Song)

via Associated Press
Cooper Koch

Nominated (Best Performance In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie)

via Associated Press
Pamela Anderson

Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)

via Associated Press
Leighton Meester and Adam Brody

Nominated (Best Performance In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy)

via Associated Press
Ariana Grande

Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A Film)

via Associated Press
Andrew Garfield

Presenter

via Associated Press
Daniel Craig

Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)

via Associated Press
Emma Stone

Nominated (Best Film – Musical Or Comedy)

via Associated Press
Glen Powell

Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy)

via Associated Press
Anna Sawai

Nominated (Best Performance In A Television Series – Drama)

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jeremy Strong

Nominated (Best Supporting Actor In A Movie)

Jennifer Coolidge
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Presenter

via Associated Press
Allison Janney

Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A TV Show)

via Associated Press
Kerry Washington

Presenter

via Associated Press
Jack Lowden

Nominated (Best Supporting Actor In A TV Series)

via Associated Press
Nikki Glaser

Host

via Associated Press
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Nominated (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Musical Or Comedy)

via Associated Press
Ali Wong

Nominated (Best Stand-Up Special)

via Associated Press
Jonathan Van Ness

Red carpet presenter

via Associated Press
Dakota Fanning

Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A TV Show)

via Associated Press
Nava Mau
via Associated Press
Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman (Best Performance In A Motion Picture – Drama)

via Associated Press
Ariana DeBose

Presenter

via Associated Press
Mindy Kaling

Presenter

via Associated Press
Janelle James
via Associated Press
Tyler James Williams
via Associated Press
Auliʻi Cravalho

Presenter

via Associated Press
Maren Morris

Nominated (Best Original Song)

via Associated Press
Lilly Singh
via Associated Press
Hannah Einbinder

Nominated (Best Supporting Actress In A TV Show)

