Awards season got underway for 2025 in a big way on Sunday night with the 82nd Golden Globes.

Unlike most major awards shows, the Golden Globes recognises performers from both the big and small screen, meaning even more A-listers than normal walk away with prizes on the night.

Going into Sunday’s ceremony, the polarising Netflix musical Emilia Pérez was the most-recognised project, with 10 nominations in total, including nods for cast members Karla Sofía Gascón, Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldaña and director Jacques Audiard.

Meanwhile, The Bear was the most-nominated TV show of 2025, with five in total, closely followed by Only Murders In The Building and Shōgun.

It’s worth pointing out, too, that this year saw plenty of exciting British performers being nominated for Golden Globes.

Among this year’s homegrown nominees were A-listers like Daniel Craig, Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, Gary Oldman and Ralph Fiennes – not to mention Baby Reindeer’s Jessica Gunning and Richard Gadd, Wicked star Cynthia Erivo and even hitmaker Robbie Williams, nominated for his contribution to the Better Man soundtrack.

Here are all the winners that have been announced so far during the 2025 Golden Globes – and make sure you keep checking back over the course of the evening as we’ll be updating our list as more are announced…

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Film – Musical Or Comedy

Demi Moore (The Substance)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Film – Musical Or Comedy

Sebastian Stan (A Different Man)

Best Supporting Performance By A Female Actor In A Film

Zoe Saldaña (Emilia Pérez)

Best Supporting Performance By A Male Actor In A Film

Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)

Best Director Of A Film

Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)

Best Film (Non-English Language)

Emilia Pérez

Best Film (Animated)

Flow

Best Screenplay

Conclave

Best Score

Challengers

Best Original Song

El Mal (Emilia Pérez)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Hiroyuki Sanada (Shōgun)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Television Series – Musical Or Comedy

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Colin Farrell (The Penguin)

Best Performance By A Female Actor In A Limited Series, Anthology Series Or TV Movie

Jodie Foster (True Detective: Night Country)

Best Supporting Performance By A Female Actor In A TV Series

Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer)

Best Supporting Performance By A Male Actor In A TV Series

Tadanobu Asano (Shōgun)

Best Stand-Up Comedy Performance

Ali Wong (Single Lady)