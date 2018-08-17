Ariana Grande has left a touching tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena attack on her latest album, ‘Sweetener’.

The last song on the 15-track album, ‘Get Well Soon’, has 40 seconds of silence at the end to bring the run time up to 5:22.

The silence is a deliberate acknowledgement of the Manchester bombing, which took place at her concert on 22 May - aka 5/22- last year.