Ariana Grande’s Impression Of Celine Dion During Her ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Is Uncannily On Point

Ariana Grande is the latest megastar to get comfortable in the passenger seat of James Corden’s motor for ‘Carpool Karaoke’.

Not only did the 25-year-old US star belt out some of her biggest hits with the ‘Late Late Show’ host, including ‘Side To Side’ and ’No Tears Left To Cry, but she also put to bed some of the most ridiculous rumours about herself.

There was also the startling revelation that she had a ‘Jaws’-themed birthday party when she was just 2 years old (!), before stopping off for a Starbucks with James (Grande, obvs) who carried her into the coffee shop on his back (well, we’ve all heard *those* rumours).