Ariana Grande has spoken for the first time about her experiences of post-traumatic stress disorder, following the bombing at her concert in Manchester last year.

In May 2017, 22 people lost their lives in a terror attack at Ariana’s show, when a bomb was detonated.

The singer won plaudits for her efforts in the wake of the attack, visiting the families of those affected and helping put together the One Love Manchester benefit concert, but in a new interview with Vogue, Ariana has revealed that she is still living with the effects of PTSD.