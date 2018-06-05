Ariana Grande has spoken for the first time about her experiences of post-traumatic stress disorder, following the bombing at her concert in Manchester last year.
In May 2017, 22 people lost their lives in a terror attack at Ariana’s show, when a bomb was detonated.
The singer won plaudits for her efforts in the wake of the attack, visiting the families of those affected and helping put together the One Love Manchester benefit concert, but in a new interview with Vogue, Ariana has revealed that she is still living with the effects of PTSD.
Admitting her hesitations in discussing how the attack has affected her personally, Ariana explained: “It’s hard to talk about because so many people have suffered such severe, tremendous loss. But, yeah, it’s a real thing.
“I know those families and my fans, and everyone there experienced a tremendous amount of it as well.”
“Time is the biggest thing,” she continued. “I feel like I shouldn’t even be talking about my own experience – like I shouldn’t even say anything.
“I don’t think I’ll ever know how to talk about it and not cry.”
Last month, in the lead-up to the anniversary of the attack, Ariana gave her first full interview about how she had been coping in the 12 months that followed, saying: “Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day.
“I wish there was more that I could fix. You think with time it’ll become easier to talk about. Or you’ll make peace with it. But every day I wait for that peace to come and it’s still very painful.”
Ariana is currently gearing up for the release of her fourth album, ‘Sweetener’, which she has said is about her trying to bring “light” to a dark situation.
Read her full interview in the latest issue of Vogue, which hits newsstands on 8 June.
Useful websites and helplines:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill.)
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email: help@themix.org.uk