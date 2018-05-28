Ariana Grande has teased optimistic new album cut ‘The Light Is Coming’, which features rapper Nicki Minaj.
On Sunday, Ariana shared a 20-second teaser clip of the hip-hop inspired track on her social media accounts, in which she’s seen in a car mouthing along to Nicki’s guest rap.
The brief clip ends with Ariana’s vocals, where she’s heard singing: “The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole.”
‘The Light Is Coming’ is the fourth collaboration between Ariana and Nicki, following the singles ‘Bang Bang’ and ‘Side To Side’, and the Nicki album cut ‘Get On Your Knees’.
The hopeful message of ‘The Light Is Coming’ certainly coincides with what Ariana has already told Jimmy Kimmel about her upcoming album, ‘Sweetener’, previously revealing: “It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life, or someone else who brings life to your light, or sweetening the situation.”
‘Sweetener’ is the first album by Ariana to be released since the terror attack that took the lives of 22 people at her concert in Manchester last year.
Lead single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ won critical acclaim upon its release last month, and has already enjoyed chart success on both sides of the Atlantic.
Ariana first confirmed the existence of ‘The Light Is Coming’ during her Jimmy Fallon interview last month, along with other tracks like ‘R.E.M.’, ‘God Is A Woman’ and ‘Raindrops’.
