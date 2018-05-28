Ariana Grande has teased optimistic new album cut ‘The Light Is Coming’, which features rapper Nicki Minaj.

On Sunday, Ariana shared a 20-second teaser clip of the hip-hop inspired track on her social media accounts, in which she’s seen in a car mouthing along to Nicki’s guest rap.

The brief clip ends with Ariana’s vocals, where she’s heard singing: “The light is coming to give back everything the darkness stole.”