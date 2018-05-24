Ariana Grande Hits Back At Criticism Of Mac Miller Break-Up

Ariana Grande has hit back at a Twitter user who criticised her break-up from Mac Miller and accused her of “dumping him for another dude”. User @FlintElijah has just under 400 followers on the site, but his two-day old tweet about Ariana had gone “viral”, receiving over 20,000 retweets in 48 hours.

Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 21, 2018

It read: “Mac Miller totalling his G wagon and getting a DUI after Ariana Grande dumped him for another dude after he poured his heart out on a ten song album to her called the divine feminine is just the most heartbreaking thing happening in Hollywood.” We think it’s safe to say the retweets and likes will have been surprising enough, but another thing he probably didn’t expect was a reply from Ariana herself.

PA Wire/PA Images Ariana Grande

But writing on Wednesday evening, Ariana said: “How absurd that you minimise female self-respect and self-worth by saying someone should stay in a toxic relationship because he wrote an album about them, which btw isn’t the case (just Cinderella is ab[out] me). I am not a babysitter or a mother and no woman should feel that they need to be. “I have cared for him and tried to support his sobriety & prayed for his balance for years (and always will of course),” she continued. “But shaming/blaming women for a man’s inability to keep his shit together is a very major problem. Let’s please stop doing that.” The singer added that she hadn’t shared “how hard or scary it was while it was happening but it was”.

Shortly after Ariana posted her message, @FlintElijah - whose phone was presumably struggling to keep up with the notifications - wrote an apology to the star:

My sincerest apology, Ariana pic.twitter.com/l3CavwKCtO — Elijah Flint (@FlintElijah) May 23, 2018

Bringing their exchange to a close, Ariana tweeted back: “thank you for hearing me, i appreciate your response v much. sending u love.” Ariana and Mac were together for four years and he supported her in the wake of the Manchester terror attack, both privately and publicly, at the One Love Manchester concert.

GC Images via Getty Images Mac and Ariana were spotted together on 4 March