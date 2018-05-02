After a horrific 12 months, Ariana Grande has revealed that her upcoming fourth album will be called ‘Sweetener’, claiming the album is “about bringing light” and “sweetening a situation”. Last month, Ariana unveiled the album’s lead single ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, an unapologetically joyful message of hope, which deals with leaving dark times behind and moving on to happier times. In a new US interview with Jimmy Fallon, Ariana disclosed that the rest of the album will follow suit.

NBC Ariana Grande speaks to Jimmy Fallon

Announcing the album will drop this summer, Ariana said: “It’s kind of about bringing light to a situation or to someone’s life, or someone else who brings life to your light, or sweetening the situation.” Confirming track names ‘R.E.M.’, ‘God Is A Woman’, ‘The Light Is Coming’ and ‘Raindrops’, some of which were first hinted at in the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ music video, Ariana also disclosed that on the 20th of each month she’ll be “doing something special”, adding: “There’s only, like, three ’20th’s until the big thing… well… I just told you when it is, but… um…”