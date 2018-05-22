Ariana Grande has said she’s “sending light” to those affected by the Manchester bombing last year, on the one-year anniversary of the tragedy.

Last year, 22 people lost their lives in a terror attack at an Ariana concert at Manchester’s M.E.N. Arena.

On Tuesday (22 May), to mark the anniversary of the bombing, Ariana posted a touching statement on her Twitter page, writing: “Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”