Ariana Grande and her family held a private vigil to remember the victims of the Manchester bombing on the anniversary of the terror attack, her mum, Joan, has revealed.
Last year, 22 people lost their lives after a bomb was detonated at Ariana’s concert at Manchester’s Arena, the anniversary of which fell on Tuesday.
Joan shared a photo of herself and her family, including Ariana and son Frankie Grande, all gathered around a grand piano, with 22 candles arranged in the shape of a heart on top of it, to remember those who died in the attack,
She wrote: “It is unbelievable how May 22, 2017 started last year in Manchester...
“Who would ever have imagined the horrors that awaited us all.. one year later I look to the strength of Manchester with a bowed head, and love in my heart… at home last night, all together & grateful!”
On the morning of the anniversary, Ariana posted a tweet sharing her thoughts, writing: “Thinking of you all today and every day. I love you with all of me and am sending you all of the light and warmth I have to offer on this challenging day.”
Last week, the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ singer gave her first full interview about the aftermath of the attack, telling Time magazine that the incident represented “the absolute worst of humanity”
“That’s why I did my best to react the way I did,” she explained. “The last thing I would ever want is for my fans to see something like that happen and think it won.
“Music is supposed to be the safest thing in the world. I think that’s why it’s still so heavy on my heart every single day.”