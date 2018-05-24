Ariana Grande and her family held a private vigil to remember the victims of the Manchester bombing on the anniversary of the terror attack, her mum, Joan, has revealed.

Last year, 22 people lost their lives after a bomb was detonated at Ariana’s concert at Manchester’s Arena, the anniversary of which fell on Tuesday.

Joan shared a photo of herself and her family, including Ariana and son Frankie Grande, all gathered around a grand piano, with 22 candles arranged in the shape of a heart on top of it, to remember those who died in the attack,