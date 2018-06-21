It’s official, people: Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson are engaged. Pete was the one to confirm the news, speaking on Jimmy Fallon’s late night show. While he’s pretty famous in the States, it’s fair to say the comedian is less well-known in the UK so, paired with the fact the couple are moving things along pretty quickly, we’ve barely had a chance to get to know the guy. Allow us to bring you up to speed... Let’s start in a logical place - when and where did he first meet Ariana Grande? It seems the couple met in March 2016 when Ariana appeared on ‘SNL’ (Pete is on the cast of the hit show, but we’ll get to that later). At that point, Ariana was still very much loved-up with Mac Miller, staying with him for two more years, eventually announcing their split on 10 May 2018. It’s not clear when Pete and Ariana then started dating but People reported that he was spotted cheering her on at the Billboard Music Awards on 20 May 2018.

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 9, 2018 at 10:32am PDT

So when did they make it official? Ariana and Pete went “Instagram official” on 30 May, and less than a month later, they reportedly moved into a $16million (!) apartment in New York. What’s Pete’s relationship history? Like Ariana, he had recently come out of a long-term relationship when they started dating. After two years together, he and Cazzie David announced their split on 16 May 2018. What does Pete do? While Brits may not be too familiar with him, Pete is pretty famous in the US, having worked as a comedian for years, before gaining a highly-coveted spot in the ‘Saturday Night Live’ cast. When Pete made his ‘SNL’ debut in September 2014, he became their first castmember to have been born in the 1990s, and one of their youngest starters ever. He got the job when ‘SNL’ regular Bill Hader spotted him in the Amy Schumer film, ‘Trainwreck’. He filmed his first stand-up TV special for Comedy Central in 2016.

NBC via Getty Images Pete on 'SNL'

So he’s no stranger to the spotlight then? Definitely not. Though he doesn’t quite match Ariana in the fame stakes, he’s promoted his various professional endeavours with appearances on chat shows including ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ and ‘The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ and ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’. He’s also hit headlines for speaking candidly about his personal life, something he frequently does in his stand-up sets. Pete’s dad was a firefighter who died in 9/11, and his death is something he often references on-stage. In a 2016 interview he explained: “Things that I feel really sad about, I talk about. That way, if it’s funny, it doesn’t hurt anymore.” He’s also spoken about his health, having been diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease as a teenager, as well as borderline personality disorder, for which he began treatment more recently.

Will Pete get a mention on Ariana’s new album? While most of the album was written during Ariana’s relationship with Mac Miller, she recently revealed that there is an interlude called ‘Pete’. You can listen to a snippet of it below (though this clip doesn’t really give away too much):

A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 17, 2018 at 9:20am PDT

Is it true they already have tattoos dedicated to each other? It definitely is - in fact, Pete has two. Displaying his new body art on Instagram, Pete revealed he’s had Ariana’s initials tattooed on him, as well as the bunny ears that become synonymous with her ‘Dangerous Woman’ album campaign:



A post shared by L O N D O N R E E S E (@londonreese) on Jun 2, 2018 at 9:48am PDT

Instagram/Pete Davidson

One eagle-eyed Twitter user has also pointed out that the couple might have matching cloud inkings on their fingers:

At the beginning of this week, it was reported that Ariana Grande and SNL's Pete Davidson are now casually dating however, think they just made a permanent commitment: getting matching cloud tattoos. Davidson clearly has one on his left middle finger: pic.twitter.com/5fJly2Wnpu — Lilian Chan (@bestgug) May 28, 2018