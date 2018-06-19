Ariana Grande has hit back at a fan who suggested things might be moving a little too fast for the popstar and her new man, Pete Davidson. Ariana confirmed her new relationship less than a month ago, and since then she has already alluded to the fact that she and the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian are engaged and have moved into a new place together.

While Ariana’s fans have largely been happy for her, Twitter is a space where everyone has opinion and one of her followers suggested things might be moving at a rather rapid place, after she confirmed that one interlude on her new album, ‘Sweetener’ was called ‘Pete’. Upon hearing about the track, they wrote, “We know you love him but are you dumb?”, to which the star simply replied:

She then elaborated: “The truth is... I been the fuck thru it and life’s too short to be cryptic n shit about something as beautiful as this love I’m in. So Pete it is.”

Shortly after the two went public with their romance, Pete revealed on his Instagram that he’d had two new tattoos inspired by his new girlfriend. Earlier this year, Ariana split up with long-term boyfriend Mac Miller, posting a lengthy response when one fan suggested she should have been more “grateful” to the rapper, after she served as the inspiration for some of his most recent material.

