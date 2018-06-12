Ariana Grande Appears To Confirm Engagement To Pete Davidson

It was reported the ‘Saturday Night Live’ comedian had recently popped the question to the singer, just days after they officially confirmed their romance on Instagram.

Ariana Grande has seemingly confirmed rumours she is engaged to boyfriend Pete Davidson.

After the reports began circulating, one fan tweeted Ariana saying: “I hope he knows he is marrying us as well.”

Hinting the rumours were true, she replied: “HAHAHAHAHAHH HES BEEN BRIEFED.”

She told another she was “so happy and excited”.