An entire album’s worth of what appears to be previously-unreleased Ariana Grande music has had fans talking online. On Monday night, Twitter user Jake Bennett tweeted that he had discovered an album called ‘Nobody Does It Better (Deluxe Edition)’, released on 1 November and credited to an artist called Zandhr.

@ArianaGrande just dropped a secret album (well on the 1st of Nov) of unreleased music under an alias Zandhr... #ThankUnextpic.twitter.com/lumhTJidzV — Jake Eliot Bennett (@Jake_Bennett) November 6, 2018

Many were convinced that the 10-track release features the ‘No Tears Left To Cry’ singer’s vocals, particularly as many of the songs on the tracklist correspond to previously-unreleased Ariana songs.

‘Champagne’, for example, is a reworked version of ‘Pink Champagne’, previously performed on her ‘Honeymoon’ world tour but never included on a studio release, while ‘Cadillac’ previously appeared as ‘Cadillac Song’ on the Target edition of her album ‘My Everything’. Meanwhile, ‘Better Days’ was performed at the One Love Manchester concert, as a duet with Victoria Monet, while ‘Too Close’ was also a bonus track from ‘My Everything’.

This unreleased @ArianaGrande album is great but they are all scraps/existing bonus tracks! pic.twitter.com/SD0572SZMN — ᴉʇuɐS (@theSantiChrist) November 6, 2018

Increasing suspicion even further, Zandhr’s artist page on Spotify features a quote from Ariana Grande’s ‘No Tears Left To Cry’, using the upside-down font she frequently featured while promoting her fourth studio album, ‘Sweetener’. However, HuffPost UK has learned that Ariana was not responsible for the upload herself, with ‘Nobody Does It Better’ having been uploaded by an unauthorised third party.

PSA click on the Zandhr album icon, then turn it upside down... THANK YOU ARI pic.twitter.com/Jlj8Bo5fI2 — Kyle Mausteller (@kyle_mausteller) November 6, 2018