Ariana Grande has defended herself after being criticised over her recent meet-up with Piers Morgan. In the past, Ariana and Piers have butted heads on a number of occasions, most recently when he accused Little Mix of “using sex to sell records”, after the band posed nude in the music video for their song Strip. However, earlier this week, both Ariana and Piers revealed they’d set their differences aside after meeting by chance at a restaurant in California. After initially teasing that he’d had a “great night” with Ariana, he later shared: “So... we bumped into each other in a LA restaurant, she joined me for ‘a chat’ & 2 hours later we were still chatting.”

He added: “We laughed, we argued, she cried, I nearly did, the drinks flowed & we bonded. Turns out we really like each other. Weird.” Ariana also spoke about the encounter on her Twitter page, noting: “Thank u for some laughs and some v productive conversation ! it was nice bumping into u ! #FutureFeministPiers #FingersCrossed”

It seemed that not all of Ariana’s fans were impressed with the encounter, though, and when one of her followers expressed their disbelief, the singer wrote back: “Well... we bumped into each other. At a restaurant. And i decided to sit with him and we spoke for a while. “I think some progress was made! Turns out face to face discussions are a bit kinder and gentler, even if you do indeed disagree.”

When another reminded Ariana about him “body-shaming Little Mix”, she insisted: “We spoke about that... I am a peaceful but passionate person and i will kindly say everything on my mind to a person’s face if i have the chance. which i did. “I don’t understand what is so evil about having conversations w people. in what world did i excuse what he has said?”

A third fan then expressed disappointment in her “complacency” by speaking to Piers, which prompted a more angry response. “I was anything but complacent in our conversation that none of u heard,” she wrote. “it saddens me that u’d assume that just because i have hope that a person can change. “i won’t stop having conversations w people i disagree w when i see the opportunity to. hope u would’ve done the same.” She added: “Like.... do people think i think i succeeded and that i’m some kind of fucking miracle worker? fuck no. are u all insane? bruh i just wanted to try. and speak my mind. i try my best to have faith in people. as hard as it is.”

