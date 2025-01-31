People Are Just Realising Ariana Grande Improvised These Hilarious Wicked Moments, And Wow

Ariana Grande via Associated Press

Fans of Wicked’s movie adaptation may already know that Cynthia Erivo’s signature on-screen eye colour was her choice.

And it turns out she’s not the only actor to have had her say in the movie ― a recent interview with Radio 1 revealed that Ariana Grande went off-script with a couple of crucial lines.

Advertisement

In the show, film critic Ali Plumb ran moments that he suspected the singer and actor improvised by her.

Here are all the ones she confirmed, leaving viewers of the BBC clip pretty amazed.

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande at Wicker premiere via Associated Press

1) ‘Toss, toss, leg’

Ali ran a deleted scene by the Oscar nominee, which involved her character Glinda tossing her hair from side to side (saying “toss toss,” which appeared in the movie) with the addition of a pointed leg (Glinda said “leg” when doing the action, which didn’t appear in the movie)

Advertisement

Ariana said “yes” in recognition of the moment, seemingly confirming it was her own work.

2) ‘A man?!’

Glina uttered the line when Jeff Goldblum’s character, the Wizard of Oz, appeared in front of her and Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo).

Ariana said: “Yes, that was just a genuine reaction to Jeff Goldlblum coming out. I was excited to see a person.”

3) ‘Give me my leg!’

When Glinda is snatched away in the movie, she implores the wrongdoer to “give me my leg”.

Per Ariana, the line was improvised by her ― but it took co-star Cynthia to put it in the final cut.

Advertisement

“That was actually Cynthia’s idea to get that,” she explained. “I said it when they were covering her close-up, and it just happened in the background, and she said... ‘John, we have to swing a lens. That has to be in this film, thank you’.”

4) ‘What?’

When Glinda was suspended in a soundproof bubble, an Oz resident called up to ask her a question ― to which she responded, “What?”.

“That’s you?” Ali asked, to which Ariana responded: “True.”

5) Wiping Elphaba’s tears away during the dance scene

The touching moment happened when Glinda tried to make amends with Elphaba.

“That’s just something that... happened,” Ariana confirmed.

6) The whole dance itself

The same scene saw both actors throw down some unique moves, which Ali suggested Ariana didn’t fully learn.

Advertisement

“Yeah,” she replied. “Because it felt like the most honest version of it would be the most awkward one, or the one where I had to really listen to her and just follow along as if I really didn’t know it, and I really didn’t know it.”

7) ‘I couldn’t possibly, this is your moment – I’m coming’

Glinda says this as she’s rushing towards Elphaba’s train in the movie.

“We had a bunch of takes of that and it was a long run,” Ariana said. “And it was in the freezing cold and the train was on a long station that just kept going... there was plenty of time for improv, is the point.”

Advertisement

People were pretty impressed by the ad-libs

″‘Toss-toss, leg!’ was like the Wicked version of ‘bend and snap!’”, a YouTube commenter wrote (referencing the iconic Legally Blonde quip).

“The soundproof bubble... Especially the second ‘what’ after she pops it, is the absolute funniest thing ever! I have the same reaction when my children talk to me when I have on headphones,” another commenter opined.

“Ariana’s improvisation is so good that I thought it was actually a part of the script,” yet another commenter added.