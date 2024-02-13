Ariana Grande’s Wicked Poster Gets Roasted After Fan Makes 1 Hilarious Observation

Ariana Grande is definitely going to win an Oscar Mayer.
On Sunday, Universal released its official poster for the first of its two upcoming Wicked movies. The film adaptation of the much-loved musical ― itself adapted from a 1995 novel by Gregory Maguire ― will be released in two parts, with the first scheduled for later this yearr and the second planned for 2025.
Universal’s poster features Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba (who eventually becomes the Wicked Witch of the West, of The Wizard Of Oz fame) and Ariana as Glinda (the Good).
Elphaba is draped in traditional black witch garb, while Glinda looks ethereal in a pink ruffled gown. Their combined shadows form a looming letter W.
Yet, when one fan took a look at the poster of Cynthia and Ariana in full costume, they couldn’t help but treat the 7 Rings singer like a piece of meat — literally.
“Why does her dress look like prosciutto,” the fan wondered in a post on X, formerly Twitter.
Once this was pointed out, other folks had to admit they didn’t think the observation was complete baloney.