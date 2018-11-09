Ariana Grande Has Some Blunt Advice For Anyone Shopping For Engagement Rings

In the wake of her separation from Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande has dispensed her personal advice for people who are on the lookout for engagement rings. On Thursday, The Zoe Report advertised an article on their instagram detailing tips for finding the perfect engagement ring – to which Ariana responded with one word: “don’t”.

A simple, but perhaps close-to-home piece of guidance based on her own experience. The comment comes almost a month after the first reports of Pete and Ariana’s split. The pair had quite literally decided to wed the day they met – imbuing Ariana’s recent Insta comment with a greater significance. “The day I met her, I was like, ‘Hey, I’ll marry you tomorrow,’” Pete told GQ in August. “She was calling my bluff. I sent her a picture [of engagement rings]. I was like, ‘Do you like any of these?’ She was like, ‘Those are my favorite ones,’ and I was like, ‘Sick.’” The ring reportedly cost $100,000, with Ariana now having returned it to Pete.

Fans have largely shown a great level of support for Ariana since her and Pete’s split, particularly considering the circumstances of her ex Mac Miller’s recent death. However, Pete came under fire after making a joke about their engagement on ‘Saturday Night Live’. “Want to get married?” Pete asked Maggie Rogers – in a reference to his and Ariana’s fast-paced romance.

Ariana responded on Twitter: “for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh”, following up with simply “thank u, next”.

thank u, next — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) November 4, 2018

Earlier this week Ariana dropped a surprise single by the same name about her past relationships, singing “one taught me love, one taught me patience, one taught me pain, now I’m so amazing”. The song immediately received critical acclaim – breaking Spotify’s record for the most streams received by a song in a single day by a female artist. Pete responded to media speculation on the most recent episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’.

More from Pete on Update. #SNLpic.twitter.com/jbyMFtzQEh — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 4, 2018