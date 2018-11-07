Ariana Grande Comes Close To Tears Performing 'Thank U, Next' For The First Time

However, towards the end of the track, Ariana came close to tears as she sang: “One day I’ll walk down the aisle, holding hands with my mama, I’ll be thanking my dad, ’cause she grew from the drama.” Fortunately, Ariana’s friends Victoria Monet and Tayla Parx - both of whom are co-writers of the track - were serving as her backing singers, and quickly managed to make her laugh, helping her complete the performance.

Earlier in the routine, Ariana brilliantly recovered when she stumbled, quickly declaring “oh my god”, before brushing off the incident and carrying on. ‘Thank U, Next’ is the lead single from an upcoming album of the same time, currently slated for release before the end of the year, marking her second full-length release of 2018, after ‘Sweetener’ was unveiled over the summer. Ariana first confirmed, via a representative, that she was working on new music, when she announced she was taking time out from the spotlight, following the death of Mac Miller. Her spokesperson said back in September: “Given the events of the past couple of years, Ariana is going to take some much needed time to heal and mend. “She will be staying close to home and using this period to spend time with her loved ones and work on new music without deadline. She thanks her fans for their understanding.”