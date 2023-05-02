Aristocrat Issues Jaw-Dropping Call For Preemptive Arrests Before King Charles's Coronation

People demonstrating against King Charles in March (left) and Lady Victoria Hervey on GB News Getty/GB News

An aristocrat just called for people who might protest King Charles’s coronation to be arrested before the actual event – and Twitter is reeling.

Just days before the UK’s new sovereign is officially crowned in Westminster Abbey, Lady Victoria Hervey suggested that those in charge of the event take the preventative measure of arresting anyone who might exercise their civil right to protest...

Speaking to GB News on Monday night, Hervey said: “I’m all for protesting and all of that, but if I were in charge of this coronation, I would arrest all the heads, all of those kinds of people who would be protesting. Like, pre-coronation.

″And then I’d release them after.”

Host Dan Wootton did quickly check that she meant arresting people “even if they’ve not done anything criminal?”

The aristocrat replied: “If they have a record of doing anything, so all those ‘Just Stop Oil’, all of those lot – just put them in jail.”

‘Put them all in jail!’



Lady Victoria Hervey says all Republican protesters should be locked up before the Coronation as they threaten to disrupt the event.



💻 GB News YouTube: https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/nMvckEZqka — GB News (@GBNEWS) May 1, 2023

A socialite and a model, Hervey is also known for being Prince Andrew’s ex-girlfriend, having dated the controversial royal back in 1999.

She is the daughter of the 6th Marquess of Bristol, and has made headlines in the past for outlandish comments around the Duke of York and Covid.

And now it looks like she has caused yet another wave of controversy with these latest remarks...

Lock up the commoners https://t.co/nhkBlIuHxh — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) May 2, 2023

The perils of giving any of the aristocracy any power whatsoever https://t.co/x3Od19UKiL — Ian Charles (@ian_charles007) May 2, 2023

What you are seeing here is what a lot of self styled aristocrats actually think. The curtain is drawn back - this is what they think - or rather - an excuse for thinking. https://t.co/59JJvNzTft — Otto English (@Otto_English) May 2, 2023

Another example of the fundamental importance of inherited privilege.



Had Lady Victoria Hervey been born into a household in Manningham, we could never have been given these glorious insights into her mind palace. https://t.co/VHQ7EFdNDv — THE SECRET TORY - KBE 🇬🇧 (@secrettory12) May 2, 2023

imprison everyone and anyone who *might* protest in advance 🤪 https://t.co/hqaohVa63b — Jim Pickard 🐋 (@PickardJE) May 2, 2023

Previous pearls of wisdom from Lady Hervey have included the advice to homeless people to "go somewhere warm like the Caribbean where they can eat fresh fish all day." https://t.co/2ShEoQveGN — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) May 2, 2023

Oh look, a discount Mitford. Is this decade just the 20th century on fast forward ? https://t.co/9Yn8TSqE37 — Arditi (@Arditi_d_Popolo) May 2, 2023

Someone send 'Lady' Victoria Hervey the fuck back to the 19th century where she belongs. What an absolutely embarrassing nation my goodness. https://t.co/xtxwjdyZ6H — Kuma (@KingNerdKuma) May 2, 2023