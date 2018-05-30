It was a moment that prompted millions to stop in their tracks. Arkady Babchenko, the Russian journalist and Kremlin critic who on Monday was declared dead by police in Kiev, turned up alive and well in Ukraine’s capital.

Uh... so Arkady Babchenko, the Russian dissident reporter who was murdered yesterday, is... not dead. Ukrainian secret services just paraded him before the cameras on life TV. It was a setup. Dear God — max seddon (@maxseddon) May 30, 2018

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, said the death had been staged in order to catch those who were trying to kill him. Gritsak said the authorities had received information about a Russian plot to kill Babchenko and had managed to prevent it by faking the journalist’s death. His wife, who reportedly found his body in a pool of blood in their flat, was unaware of the operation and thought he had been killed.

I cannot stop thinking about Arkady Babchenko's poor wife. — Dawn Foster (@DawnHFoster) May 30, 2018

Judge: And what is the reason for your divorce?

Mrs Babchenko: He faked his own death

Judge:

Mrs Babchenko: To own the Russians

Judge:

Mr Babchenko, leaning to mic: That is correct

Judge: Divorce approved — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) May 30, 2018

This is the first meme I've ever shared but it's a day of firsts so... pic.twitter.com/5glv1VjU1H — Jane Bradley (@jane__bradley) May 30, 2018

Bad Husbands Of The World Association instantly award Babchenko the “Thank You For Lowering The Bar” Prize 2018. https://t.co/60JqhDcXLm — Mark Wallace (@wallaceme) May 30, 2018

LADIES, imagine this: it’s 2018. you have six beautiful children and a wonderful husband. you live in ukraine. your husband is a russian journalist. he gets assassinated. then, he shows up alive at a press conference, having faked his own death.



he’s arkady babchenko — julia reinstein (@juliareinstein) May 30, 2018

Then came the jokes ...

The Ukrainian reboot of Punk’d is going to take some getting used to.https://t.co/D0TgpuTjzk — David Schneider (@davidschneider) May 30, 2018

Arkady #Babchenko is back from the dead only one day after his death, breaking Jesus's record — Schrödinger's Cat (@Schr0dingerKat) May 30, 2018

Michael Caine has just been found locked in attick on Ukrainian TV. — David Whitley (@mrdavidwhitley) May 30, 2018

And the memes ...

Actual footage of Arkady Babchenko 5 minutes ago 😱 pic.twitter.com/K5MDskXnMO — Metro (@MetroUK) May 30, 2018

Are we actually sure Jeremy Beadle is dead? pic.twitter.com/WlmYZJJQ3J — Mo' (@mocent0) May 30, 2018

When you’ve phoned in sick, then your boss sees you at the shops. #Babchenko pic.twitter.com/0Vl0Bt9jm1 — SimonNRicketts (@SimonNRicketts) May 30, 2018

Meanwhile on Facebook, where ‘fake news’ has been known to flourish, confusion reigned.

You can talk about Arkady Babchenko being alive all you like, but he’s still dead on Facebook. pic.twitter.com/oRRCemLrBt — Kevin Rothrock (@KevinRothrock) May 30, 2018

And some pointed to the surreal consequences of the plot.

There have been hundreds of obituaries for #Babchenko published in Russia today by his colleagues, friends, enemies



...which he can now read. Speechless — Polina Ivanova (@polina__ivanova) May 30, 2018

BREAKING: BABCHENKO LIVES. This is unbelievable. Arkady Babchenko lives! I’m at his apartment now and his neighbors are crying talking about him while the security service of Ukraine parades him in front of tv cameras. pic.twitter.com/6NPw6ss4c8 — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) May 30, 2018

Babchenko’s colleagues at Ukraine’s ATR channel reacted with relief.

Реакція журналістів ATR 😍



Відео - Kateryna Lisunova pic.twitter.com/GmkBcXc157 — Радіо Свобода (@radiosvoboda) May 30, 2018

But once the shock dissipated, some journalists questioned how healthy the sting operation was.

So now every time a journalist is murdered, those responsible will unleash their bots and propagandists to say it’s fake news. Thanks, Ukrainian security services. That’s really helpful to all who care about journalists’ safety. #Babchenko — Lindsey Hilsum (@lindseyhilsum) May 30, 2018

This Babchenko story will make it all the more difficult to accuse Russia of misconduct in the future — Bruno Maçães (@MacaesBruno) May 30, 2018

Can’t stop thinking of the collective display of trauma evinced yesterday by a press corps that has lost too many of its own to targeted violence. — Miriam Elder (@MiriamElder) May 30, 2018

Whatever was gained by this stunt, I fear far more was lost. Triumph of hall-of-mirrors, fake-newsification of everything, which by definition can only harm trust in media, police, everybody. https://t.co/8JxXuSJmeD — Joshua Yaffa (@yaffaesque) May 30, 2018