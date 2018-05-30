It was a moment that prompted millions to stop in their tracks.
Arkady Babchenko, the Russian journalist and Kremlin critic who on Monday was declared dead by police in Kiev, turned up alive and well in Ukraine’s capital.
Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Vasily Gritsak, head of the Ukrainian Security Service, said the death had been staged in order to catch those who were trying to kill him.
Gritsak said the authorities had received information about a Russian plot to kill Babchenko and had managed to prevent it by faking the journalist’s death.