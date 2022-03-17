Arnold Schwarzenegger Addresses The Russian People And Putin Directly In Extraordinary Video

Twitter

Arnold Schwarzenegger has made a public plea for Vladimir Putin to “stop this war” between Russia and Ukraine in an extraordinary video posted online by the actor.

In the nine-minute clip posted on his Twitter account, the former Governor of California directly addressed the people of Russia and those fighting in Ukraine in a bid to “debunk Russian mistruths”.

The 74-year-old shared his views on the conflict and the need for it to stop, including a message at the end of the clip directly aimed at Putin for the war to end.

“To President Putin, I say: You started this war. You are leading this war. You can stop this war,” he said.

I love the Russian people. That is why I have to tell you the truth. Please watch and share. pic.twitter.com/6gyVRhgpFV — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 17, 2022

Arnold, who was the first Western film star to make a film in Moscow with Red Heat in 1988, stated that he wants Russians to be made aware of the circumstances around the conflict.

“No-one likes to hear anything critical about their government, I understand that, but as a long-time friend of the Russian people, I hope that you will hear what I have to say,” he explained.

“There are moments like this that are so wrong and then we have to speak up.

“I know that your government has told you that this is a war to denazify Ukraine, this is not true.

“Ukraine is a country with a Jewish president whose father’s three brothers were all murdered by the Nazis.

“You see, Ukraine did not start this war. Neither did nationalists or Nazis. Those in power in the Kremlin started this war. This is not the Russian people’s war.”

Sharing video footage of the conflict in Ukraine, he added: “The world has turned against Russia because of its actions in Ukraine, whole city blocks have been flattened by Russian artillery and bombs, including a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital.

“It is a humanitarian crisis. You’re also not being told the truth about the consequences of this war on Russia.

“I regret to tell you that thousands of Russian soldiers have been killed, they have been caught between Ukrainians fighting for their homeland and the Russian leadership fighting for conquest.

“The Russian government has lied not only to its citizens, but to its soldiers.

“This is an illegal war, your lives, your limbs are being sacrificed for a senseless war condemned by the entire world.”

The Hollywood star also also praised those protesting the war in Russia, calling them “heroes”.

“The world has seen your bravery,” he said. “We know that you have suffered the consequences of your courage. You have been arrested. You have been jailed. And you have been beaten. You are my new heroes.”