Arrest After Knife-Wielding Man Filmed Swearing At London Van Driver

A knife-wielding man who was filmed verbally abusing a van driver in London has been arrested, police said.

Metropolitan Police officers in Tower Hamlets said the 50-year-old man is being held at a police station in east London.

It brings to an end efforts to hunt down the suspect, after an expletive-laden video of the incident was shared and viewed hundreds of thousands of times online.

MPS Tower Hamlets said: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an incident in Tower Hamlets. A 50-year-old man was today (Sunday 16th) arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and a public order offence.

“He is in custody at an east London police station.”

The clip, released over the weekend, showed a man swearing at a driver inside a vehicle and hitting the van several times in the scuffle on Friday morning.

In the video, the suspect can be heard saying: “I’ll f***** hit you...F** off,” after the man in the van tells him to “get out”.

It is not known what happened before the video began.