Arrest Made Following The Death Of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry pictured in 2015 via Associated Press

An arrest has been made following the death of Matthew Perry almost a year ago.

The former Friends star was found dead at his home in California in October 2023, at the age of 54.

Months later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that the Emmy nominee had died from the “acute effects of ketamine”, among other contributing factors.

Back in May, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) confirmed that they had opened up an investigation into how the late actor was supplied with the supply of ketamine which would ultimately lead to his death.

Advertisement

As was first reported by NBC News, an arrest was made in southern California on Thursday related to Matthew’s death.

Matthew Perry in 2004, shortly after Friends came to an end via Associated Press

In an autopsy report released in December 2023, it said that Matthew had levels of ketamine in his blood supply similar to those used during general anesthesia at the time of his death.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner also said around this time that additional contributing factors to Matthew’s accidental death had included drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

Advertisement

While Matthew was best known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Chandler Bing in Friends, his other notable on-screen credits included shows like The Good Wife, Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip a remake of The Odd Couple and The West Wing, which earned him his second Emmy nomination, as well as films like The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.

Throughout his career in the public eye, Matthew was candid about his struggles with addiction, most notably in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.

Shortly after his death, fans unearthed a previous interview in which he had said he wanted to be remembered for his work in helping those struggling with addiction.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if someone comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say, ‘yes,’ and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing,” Matthew said in 2022.

“And I’ve said this for a long time — when I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”

Advertisement