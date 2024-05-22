Los Angeles Police Open New Investigation Into Matthew Perry's Death

Matthew Perry in 2015 via Associated Press

A new investigation has been opened into the death of Matthew Perry.

The Friends actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles in October 2023, at the age of 54.

Months later, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled that Matthew had died from the “acute effects of ketamine”, with contributing factors to his accidental death including drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) and Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) confirmed that they had opened up an investigation into how the late actor was supplied with the fatal supply of ketamine (which was first reported on by TMZ).

In an autopsy report released in December of last year, it was revealed Matthew had levels of ketamine in his blood supply similar to those used during general anesthesia at the time of his death.

Best known for his Emmy-nominated performance as Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom Friends, Matthew’s other on-screen credits included shows like The Good Wife, Studio 60 On The Sunset Strip and a remake of The Odd Couple, as well as the films The Whole Nine Yards and 17 Again.

Matthew pictured in the early years of Friends' success NBC via Getty Images

Throughout his time in the spotlight, Matthew was candid about his struggles with both alcohol and drug addiction, most notably in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.

Shortly after his death, fans discovered an old interview in which Matthew said he wanted to be remembered for his work in helping those struggling with addiction.

“The best thing about me, bar none, is if someone comes up to me and says, ‘I can’t stop drinking, can you help me?’ I can say, ‘yes,’ and follow up and do it. That’s the best thing,” he said.

“And I’ve said this for a long time — when I die, I don’t want Friends to be the first thing that’s mentioned. I want that to be the first thing that’s mentioned, and I’m going to live the rest of my life proving that.”