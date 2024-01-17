Jennifer Aniston Has A 2-Word Response When Asked How People Can Honour Matthew Perry's Legacy

Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry pictured together in the early years of Friends' success Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston had just two words to offer when asked how she wanted people to honour her late co-star Matthew Perry’s legacy.

The former Friends star was among the guests at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night, where she was nominated for her work as both an actor and producer on the Apple TV+ drama The Morning Show.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet, Jen was asked: “How do you hope everyone continues to celebrate Matthew’s legacy?”

“Celebrate him,” she simply responded.

This year’s Emmys featured a special tribute to Matthew, who portrayed Chandler Bing in all 10 seasons of Friends, with the “In Memoriam” section of the ceremony being accompanied by a stripped-back version of the sitcom’s iconic theme tune.

Charlie Puth performs the theme song from #Friends during the in memoriam segment at the 75th #Emmys pic.twitter.com/YbfNUZOHYj — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 16, 2024

Matthew was found dead at his home in California in October 2023, at the age of 54.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner recently ruled that Matthew had died from the “acute effects of ketamine”, with contributing factors to the late actor’s accidental death including drowning, coronary artery disease and the effects of buprenorphine, a drug used in the treatment of opioid addiction.

Shortly after Matthew’s death, the five core members of the Friends cast issued a joint statement, saying they were “utterly devastated” by the news.

Each of them later shared a more personal individual tribute, with Jennifer recalling one of her most recent text conversations with Matthew to demonstrate to Friends fans what their relationship was really like.